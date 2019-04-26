LONGVIEW, Wash. — During the fall of 2018, Fibre Federal Credit Union held a Doernbecher Days fundraiser in all 14 locations. TLC Community Credit Union is a division of Fibre Federal in Tillamook, Lincoln and Clatsop counties.
Branches offered Children’s Miracle Network balloon signs and Credit Unions for Kids piggy banks to members for small donations. Several independent staff-driven fundraisers, including raffles and snack sales, added to employee participation.
During the course of the seven week fundraiser, staff raised $32,751 for Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. Combined with a $20,000 donation from early 2018 staff fundraisers, Fibre donated a total of $52,751 to Doernbecher in 2018.
On April 11, the top fundraising Fibre employees visited Doernbecher to present the Doernbecher Days donation check and meet with a doctor to discuss upcoming plans for the hospital’s growth. The group toured the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and witnessed firsthand how Doernbecher cares for premature infants.
For information go to fibrecu.com or call 360-423-8750 or go to tlcfcu.org or call 503-842-7523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.