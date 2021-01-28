National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was Jan. 9. In an effort to focus community attention on local heroes, Fibre Federal Credit Union and its division, TLC, celebrated the event during the first full week of January.
All week, Fibre and TLC accepted donations for the Behind the Badge Foundation of Washington and the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation. On Jan. 8, branch staff delivered “copcakes” to all local police, sheriff and state patrol officers as a token of appreciation for the officers’ service.
And, for a small donation, staff members opted to wear Law Enforcement Appreciation badge stickers and dressed in blue and black clothing.
At the end of the week, a total of $521.78 was raised for the Behind the Badge Foundation and $225 for the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation.