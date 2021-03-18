NASELLE, Wash. — The Naselle Community Center is seeking donations for maintenance funding because of impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.
The community center was donated to the Finnish American Folk Festival by Naselle Congregational Church.
For two years, the festival offered the building to others for meetings, rentals for weddings and funerals, art shows and several musical performances. During the last year, the community center has been closed because of the pandemic.
“With the shutdown of the community center, we are facing a critical shortage of maintenance funding,” Mike Swanson, past Finn Fest chairman and signer for the new building, said. “We appreciate any donations for this worthwhile community resource.”
Contributions may be made at bit.ly/3rGP7oq or nasellefinnfest.com, earmarking the donation for Naselle Community Center.