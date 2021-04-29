NASELLE, Wash. — A Vintage Finnish American Folk Festival T-shirt Sale is being held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road. Only cash and checks will be accepted.
The event features past festival and Paavo Nurmi Run T-shirts and sweatshirts, and various other merchandise. Sample T-shirts will be hung outdoors. Orders may be placed at the door, where the merchandise will be delivered.
All purchases by donation will benefit either the Finnish American Folk Festival or the Naselle Community Center.