WARRENTON — The "Finnish Log Cabin Construction — the Art," a lecture by Frank Eld, takes place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Finlandia Foundation Columbia-Pacific Chapter’s ax-hewn Lindgren Cabin in Cullaby Lake County Park, 89990 Hawkins Road in Warrenton. There is no cost for admission, and refreshments will be served.
The lecture can also heard at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, in the Exhibit Hall, at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
A native of Idaho, where his Finnish immigrant parents settled, Eld has been a Lecturer of the Year for Finlandia Foundation National, and is the author of “Finnish Log Construction — the Art.”
He currently travels around the U.S. and Canada documenting structures to be featured in his second book on the subject. He also is helping with the construction of a replica of a traditional Finnish smoke sauna and farmhouse that will become the Finnish classroom at the University of Pittsburgh Cathedral of Learning.
For information about the lecture, go to ffcpc.info
