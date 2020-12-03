The 32nd annual Astoria Fire Department Holiday Food Parade is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The fire engines — decorated with lights and playing Christmas music, with Santa riding along — will be parading through Astoria neighborhoods to pick up nonperishable food items and donations for needy families this Christmas.
Community members are asked to fill a bag with nonperishable food items and bring it to the fire engine, or have the bag visible when the fire department comes through the neighborhood. Extra precautions for COVID-19 include parade participants wearing gloves and masks. Community members are asked to wear masks and maintain 6 feet social distancing.
Tuesday's route includes Emerald Heights, Alderbrook and Uppertown. On Wednesday, the route starts and ends at Eighth Street and Franklin Avenue and includes the North Slope. Thursday's route travels around the South Slope.
Bags of nonperishable food and donations can also be brought to the Astoria Fire Department, 555 30th St.
