SEASIDE — Effective in March, the Camp 18 Logging Museum Board voted in its first female president, Allina Schmeltzer. A board member since 2015, she has volunteered to serve in the role after the previous president stepped down. Schmeltzer joined the board to honor her late father, Mark Schmeltzer, who worked in the forestry industry and was dedicated into the Loggers Memorial in 2015.
Schmeltzer has a degree in English with a writing minor from Portland State University, and has been serving as the board’s secretary since she joined. As a native Oregonian, she is passionate about educating the public on the importance of the logging industry and for creating a space that will commemorate those who have served it.
The board is raising money for a new museum and memorial building, which honors the men and women who served this industry. There are about 400 plaques in the existing building, and space is limited.
The Camp 18 Loggers Memorial, at 42364 U.S. Highway 26 in Seaside, holds its annual dedication at 10 a.m. May 11. A live auction follows to raise money for the new building. All are welcome. For information, or to donate, call Allina Schmeltzer at 503-956-4631 or go to camp18loggingmuseum.org
