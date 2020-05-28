Late in April, Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, a relief arm of the Presbyterian Church USA, sent each regional presbytery in the U.S. $50,000 to provide COVID-19 support.
Astoria First Presbyterian Church, which received $1,000, matched the disaster assistance grant from reserves, and donated $2,000 to the Clatsop County Department of Public Health for its countywide COVID-19 testing program.
