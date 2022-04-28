Bonnie Fisher has been named grand marshal for the 2022 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival stationary Optog, which takes place from from 11 a.m. to noon June 11 in front of the Columbia River Maritime Museum, and for the festival's walking parade, which is at 11:30 a.m. June 18 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
Fisher has been active in Astoria's Nordic community for many years, and served as decoration chairwoman for the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, secretary for the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival Association from 2008 to 2019, secretary for the Astoria Nordic Heritage Association from 2011 until now, Senior Court chaperone in 1993 and as a member of the Lower Columbia Danish Society and the Astor No. 215 Vasa Swedish Lodge.
Fisher's Nordic heritage comes from her paternal grandfather, Pete Henningsen, who immigrated to the U.S. from Denmark in the early 20th century, and settled on a dairy farm near Olney, and from her maternal grandfather who immigrated from Sweden. Her paternal grandmother’s parents immigrated from Norway. Her parents are Palmer and June Henningsen.
Fisher's professional life included 25 years substituting as an instructional aide and secretary with the Astoria School District.
"Taking part in community activities was a way of life growing up. I cannot remember not doing this," Fisher said. "… Celebrating our heritage was a way of life for us."
The 2022 Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival takes place June 17 to June 19 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. Details are at astoriascanfest.com.