The Oregon Fishermen’s Cable Committee Inc. received the Department of State Lands 2018 Partnership Award from the State Land Board June 11 in Salem. Pictured, OFCC Technical Advisory Rob Munier, Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno, OFCC Chairman Scott McMullen, Terry Thompson of Newport, Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon State Treasurer Tobias Read, Brad Pettinger of Brookings, Joanne Morris of Google and Mikal Modisette of Verizon.