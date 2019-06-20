The Oregon Fishermen’s Cable Committee Inc. (OFCC), an Astoria-based nonprofit that works with commercial fishermen and subsea fiber-optic cables, received the Department of State Lands 2018 Partnership Award from the State Land Board June 11 in Salem.
The award, based on innovation, consistency, effort and being a good example in partnership with the Oregon Department of State Lands in stewardship of Oregon’s natural resources, recognized the more than 20-year history of the OFCC working cooperatively with submarine cable owners and installers on projects to develop and land submarine cable systems on the Oregon Coast.
These installations have been done in a way that minimizes negative impacts to Oregon’s territorial sea, and the Oregon fishing industry, while providing significant benefits to the state of Oregon.
For information, go to ofcc.com
