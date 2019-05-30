Astoria Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is holding a retirement ceremony for old, tattered American flags at 1 p.m. June 14 at the Fort Stevens Historical Park, 100 Peter Iredale Road in Hammond. The public is welcome. Flags in need of retirement may be given to any DAR member or taken to City Lumber, 2142 Commercial St.
New officers were installed at the May meeting. They are Regent Linda Schaeffer, Vice Regent Laurene Church, Chaplain Kathleen Metzler, Secretary Robin Rhodes, Registrar Sue Glen, Historian Evelyn Laughman and Librarian Doris Rademacher-Dramov.
Members Sandra Fuller, Linda Schaeffer, Sue Glen and Evelyn Laughman are attending the Oregon DAR State Conference in Canyonville. State Organizing Secretary Sandra Fuller and State Parliamentarian Sue Glen are attending the DAR Continental Congress in Washington, D.C., in June.
Women interested in joining the Astoria chapter may call Sue Glen at 503-861-0574 for an application.
