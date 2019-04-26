Thanks to Columbia Memorial Hospital, the annual Old-Fashioned Fun and Games free event returns to the Flavel House Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5.
Each day will be full of activities for children and adults, including croquet, badminton, contests and prizes, apple pressing, butter and ice cream making demonstrations, textiles, blacksmithing, wagon rides, hands-on activities and more.
For information about this event, or other Clatsop County Historical Society activities, call 503-325-2203 or email cchs@cumtux.org
