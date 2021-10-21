Coastal Family Health Center, 2158 Exchange St., Suite 304, is offering flu vaccine through the month of October.

The cost is a $20, or the shot can be billed to medical insurance. The flu clinic hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Being a patient of the clinic is not required to take advantage of the flu clinic hours. For information, call 503-325-8315.

