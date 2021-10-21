Flu shot clinic offered The Astorian Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Coastal Family Health Center, 2158 Exchange St., Suite 304, is offering flu vaccine through the month of October.The cost is a $20, or the shot can be billed to medical insurance. The flu clinic hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.Being a patient of the clinic is not required to take advantage of the flu clinic hours. For information, call 503-325-8315. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clinic Flu Vaccine Medicine Flu Patient Fee Cost Shot Suite Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria rejects church annex appealIn Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Cannon Beach prepares for food tax voteDeaths: Oct. 16, 2021Obituary: Vaino Vanni KoskelaObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordDeaths: Oct. 19, 2021Johnson to run for governor as an independentWeber to run for state SenateMost Warrenton firefighters vaccinated by deadline Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.