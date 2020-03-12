North Coast Food Web is now accepting applications to rent its commercial kitchen at 577 18th St. Rates are $30 an hour for for-profit businesses, or $250 for a 24-hour period, and rentals are available on a case-by-case basis, depending on other Food Web events.
Food Web is especially interested in renting the kitchen to food entrepreneurs, local food producers and community projects that support good, local food. Applications to rent the kitchen are available at northcoastfoodweb.org under the "Kitchen" tab. Long-term partnerships are preferred.
For information, go to the website, email info@northcoastfoodweb.org or call 503-468-0921.
