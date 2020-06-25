North Coast Food Web’s Thursday farm stand is now an online marketplace. Retail and restaurant customers can buy local food products each week with Market Day Online Ordering.
A range of vendors sell farm fresh eggs, butter, cheese, fruits, vegetables, foraged goods, baked goods, meat and value-added products like jam, pickles and kimchi. All products are grown, harvested, fished, ranched, produced or foraged in in a five-county region around the mouth of the Columbia River.
Register as a customer to order from 9 a.m. Sunday through midnight Tuesday each week at https://bit.ly/315OQB3. Orders are ready for pickup from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Food Web office, 577 18th St.
For information, email info@northcoastfoodweb.org or go to northcoastfoodweb.org
