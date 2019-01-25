“Carbon, Water & Community — How Strong Forest Laws Are Good for Business,” a discussion about forests, climate change and drinking water, takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Fort George Brewery, Lovell Showroom, 426 14th St.
The doors open at 6 p.m.; discussion begins at 7 p.m.
The speakers and their topics are as follows: Marielle Cowdin will discuss the Oregon Brewshed Alliance; Chandra LeGue will address public lands; and Jason Gonzales will talk about logging, policy and sustainability.
The event is presented by the Alliance for Democracy, Columbia River Estuary Action Team (CREATe), Oregon Wild, Oregon Brewshed Alliance and Indivisible North Coast Oregon (INCO).
Admission is free.
