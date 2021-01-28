Fort George Brewery helped raise $28,824 in 2020 for nonprofits and donated thousands of dollars in goods and services.
Benefit Night is held on the last Tuesday of each month, culminating in November with the Magnanimous Mug Awards, and raised about $21,000 in 2020 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in November 2016, Benefit Night has raised over $375,000.
Fort George also released two beers in 2020 specifically for fundraisers. The Resilience Beer Project helped those affected by the Australian bush fires. Through the sale of cans of the Black is Beautiful beer, 100% of proceeds went to the Black Resilience Fund of Portland. Together, those projects raised $7,792 for their respective causes.
In addition, Fort George’s kitchen staff donated meals on a regular basis to Filling Empty Bellies and the Astoria Warming Center.
Local nonprofits interested in participating in Benefit Night can apply at fortgeorgebrewery.com by clicking the community link.