The Oregon Judicial Department Citizen Review Board, Oregon’s foster care review board, is seeking new volunteer members in Clatsop County.
Board members must live or work in the county where they serve. The members review the cases of children and families involved with the child welfare system. They commit one regularly scheduled, full working day per month to conduct reviews, and another five to 10 hours reading case material and preparing before the reviews.
New board members must complete 16 hours of orientation training. Four of the hours are completed online prior to attending the in-person portion of the training. Current board members must complete eight hours of continuing education each year.
For information, go to bit.ly/OJDcrb, email crb.volunteer.resources@ojd.state.or.us or call 503-986-5901.