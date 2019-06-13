SEASIDE — A free seminar, "Bully Buster," for kids ages 5 to 12, takes place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Adamson Bros. Jiu Jitsu Academy, 1601 S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside.
Topics covered include stranger danger, abduction and safety awareness, and the The 3 Ts (Talk, Tell, Tackle). The goal is to instill mental and physical confidence in local youth.
Space is limited. To register, call 503-738-4080.
