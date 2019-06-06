A free dental clinic is offered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Astoria Armory, 1636 Exchange St.
This is a first-come, first-served event for people who do not have dental insurance, and includes dental exams, digital X-rays, extractions and fillings. Other services provided are lifestyle and health counseling.
The event is sponsored by Caring Hands Worldwide. For information, contact Randy Meyer at 541-937-2786 or randy@caringhandsworldwide.org
