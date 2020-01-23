The Feral Cat Coalition of Oregon is offering free spay/neuter services in February for feral and stray cats. This special is in honor of Spay/Neuter Awareness Month and World Spay Day on Feb. 25.
Individuals who are feeding feral or stray cats qualify for this special offer, regardless of income or where they live. Services include spay/neuter surgery, vaccines, flea treatment, pain relief medication and an ear-tip for identification.
The coalition has humane live traps available to safely catch and transport cats, and instructions on how to use them successfully.
Surgeries are performed at the coalition's spay/neuter clinic in southwest Portland. To schedule an appointment, call 503-797-2606 or go to feralcats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.