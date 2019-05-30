The Astoria Parks and Recreation Department is teaming up with sponsors the Van Dusen Family, Nygaard Logging, Walmart, Recology Western Oregon, Tongue Point Job Corps and the Astoria Fire Department to create a summer event filled with free swimming, live music, games, arts and crafts, food and fun from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Astoria Aquatic Center, 1997 Marine Drive.
There are giveaways and prizes for those attending, as well as interactive and informational booths on summer programs, scholarships, Astoria fire trucks and other city services. For information, go to www.astoriaparks.com or call 503-325-7027.
