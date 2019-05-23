GEARHART — The Gearhart Fire Department is holding its 58th annual fundraiser from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Gearhart Fire Station, 670 Pacific Way.
The event includes live music, featuring The Band 24/7, blackjack tables, dancing and prizes. Beer and wine are available.
All proceeds benefit the Gearhart Fire Department.
