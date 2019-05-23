SEASIDE — The Seaside Sou’Wester Garden Club holds its 24th annual plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center. Shoppers need to use the new west entrance; the First Street lobby is closed.
Hundreds of reasonably priced plants grown by club members are for sale, as well as unique planters, gifts and garden art, baked items and preserves. Club members are on hand to identify plants and give advice on planting and growing selections. Buyers are encouraged to come early for the best selection.
Credit/debit cards are accepted. Proceeds from the sale are used to give financial and in-kind support to projects including the Downtown Seaside Hanging Flower Basket Project, the Seaside High School Garden and the Butterfield Cottage garden and grounds maintenance.
A raffle and silent auction fund the garden club Grant Project, introduced in 2018. Through an application process, grants from $100 to $500 are awarded to worthy projects that benefit the local community and support the club’s educational mission.
Three raffle items include: “Show Stopper” Hydrangea and Hostas, “Victorian Elegance” and “Tranquility.” Tickets are available for $1 each, or six for $5. The raffle drawing is at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Ticket holders do not need to be present to win.
Two grants have been awarded this year, to Camp Kiwanilong and the Wildlife Center of the North Coast, for their inaugural one-week summer camp. Grant applications are available from club members; there is no deadline for submission.
The Sou’wester Garden Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at the Bob Chisholm Community Center. For information, call 971-221-4680 or email gardenclub.sw@yahoo.com
