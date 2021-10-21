Garden club hosts meeting The Astorian Oct 21, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Sou'Wester Garden Club is holding a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Bob Chisholm Center, 1225 Avenue A in Seaside.The speaker is Barb Linnette, and the topic is backyard birds. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sou'wester Garden Club Bob Chisholm Center Speaker Meeting Topic Seaside Barb Linnette Avenue Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAstoria rejects church annex appealIn Manzanita, sightings of a bear called 'Hope'Cannon Beach prepares for food tax voteDeaths: Oct. 16, 2021Obituary: Vaino Vanni KoskelaObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordDeaths: Oct. 19, 2021Johnson to run for governor as an independentWeber to run for state SenateMost Warrenton firefighters vaccinated by deadline Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.