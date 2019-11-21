This past year NW Natural customers and shareholders contributed more than $143,000 to the Gas Assistance Program to help low-income families and seniors in the Pacific Northwest pay their heating bills during the cold winter months. Some of the funds are being distributed to Community Action Team Inc. for Clatsop and Columbia counties, which screens all low-income recipients.
The new giving season is underway now through Aug. 31, 2020. NW Natural shareholders will match the first $60,000 in GAP contributions. Tax-deductible donations can be made via United Way at connect.unitedway-pdx.org/GAP or by mailing a check to: Gas Assistance Program, 619 SW 11th Ave., Room 300, Portland, OR., 97205-2646.
