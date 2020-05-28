WARRENTON — Because all public gatherings were canceled due to the coronavirus, Gateway Masonic Lodge No. 175 was unable to hold its 60th Annual Warrenton High School Honor Student Banquet on April 27.
Honorees for the 2019-20 school year, included 13 freshmen, 11 sophomores, 18 juniors and 22 seniors. Each student was mailed their honor student certificates, and those seniors receiving scholarships were notified by letter from the lodge’s scholarship committee chairman, Gilbert Gramson.
Awarded $3,000 scholarships were Thomas Atwood, Darren Garnett, Kaisa Liljenwall and Isabella Morrill; $2,500 went to Serena Moha, Mara Dowaliby, Kale Moss and Isabella Carr; Robert Leitch, Austin Little, Aurora Mackey and Jacob Morrow received $2,000; and $1,500 was awarded to McKenzie Ramsey, Natalie Duncan, Melia Kapua, Elizabeth Whitsett, Mark Warren and Anna Schenbeck.
Each scholarship is renewable for up to four years. This year’s scholarships add up to $39,000, totaling $156,000 for four years, bringing the 17-year total to approximately $1.53 million.
The following one-time awards were also given: The $500 Murl G. Peterson Outstanding Student Award was split between Kaisa Liljenwall and Isabella Morrill; and the Edwin L. Mowick Outstanding Student Award of $250 was given to Kale D. Moss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.