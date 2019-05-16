WARRENTON — The Gateway Masonic Lodge’s 59th Warrenton High School Honor Student Banquet was held April 22 in the school gymnasium with about 175 in attendance. The guest speaker was Most Worshipful Brother James L. Morgan, Grand Master of Masons in Oregon.
Gateway Lodge 175 is the first Masonic Lodge in Oregon to hold a high school Honor Student Banquet. Ervin L. Atkins Sr., a wood shop and mechanical drawing teacher at WHS, thought of the idea in 1960.
This year’s honor student banquet included 12 freshmen, 18 sophomores, 19 juniors and 18 seniors. A total of 13 Baldwin Scholarships were awarded, totaling $34,500 per year (renewable for four years), which brought the total Gateway Scholarships awarded for 2019 to $134,750.
The following scholarships were awarded: $4,000 each to Catherine Tapales, Maria Heyen and Cailin Bennett; $3,000 to Claire Bussert; $2,500 each to Giovanni Martinez, Sofia Morrill, Saumay Narayan and Pamela Talancon-Botello; $2,000 each to Fernanda Alvarez and Madison Kadera; and $1,500 each to Danielle Bue and Andrew Schenbeck. The Murl Peterson Award for $500 was split between Maria Heyen and Catherine Tapales, and the Edwin L. Mowick Award for $250 was awarded to Cailin Bennett.
Dick and Harriett Baldwin willed their estate worth $1.2 million to the Gateway Masonic Lodge in 2002, to be used for scholarships at Warrenton High School. The principal amount is invested; scholarships are awarded each year, using only the interest. During the past 17 years, over $1,380,000 has been awarded to WHS seniors.
