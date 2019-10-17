GED orientations take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Clatsop Community College South County classroom, 1455 S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 25 in Columbia Hall, Room 114, 1651 Lexington Ave. in Astoria. Those who are younger than 18 must bring a parent/guardian.
General Educational Development classes are free, and take place at various times and locations throughout the week. For information, call 503-338-2347.
