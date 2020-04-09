The 2020 census is available to fill out online and takes 10 minutes to complete. Count everyone who usually lives and sleeps in your home as of April 1.
Everyone in the home counts, whether they are relatives, nonrelatives, friends or roommates. Also count all children, particularly those under the age of 5 and babies who were born on or before April 1.
Family, friends and neighbors should be reminded of the importance of filling out the census. The data collected helps determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds each year gets distributed to states and communities.
These funds support critical services including transportation, education, health care and food assistance. The resulting population totals also determine the allocation of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
To fill out the census form online, go to 2020census.gov. It is also possible to respond by phone or by paper mail; information and details about how to do so are available on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.