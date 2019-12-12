United Way of Clatsop County presents Gifts That Make a Difference from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the McTavish Room at the Liberty Theatre.
During the event, representatives from Clatsop County nonprofits recruit new volunteers, accept donations and sell gifts that directly benefit the mission of each of these agencies.
There will be music, refreshments and a family-friendly crafts to make.
For information, contact Jennifer Holen at 503-325-1961 or uwccdirector@pacifier.com
