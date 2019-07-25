The following students have graduated from college:
Gonzaga University
Spokane, Washington
Astoria: Abril Loughran, bachelor’s degree, nursing; Liam Loughran, bachelor’s degree, accounting.
Pacific University
Forest Grove
Astoria: Shelby Heck, bachelor’s degree, public health; Patrick Ingmire, bachelor’s degree, French, cum laude, and Confederation in Oregon for Language Teaching award; Kaneah Owen, bachelor’s degree, exercise science, magna cum laude, also named an Outstanding Senior in Exercise Science by the university; Joshua Shoop-Long, bachelor’s degree, philosophy, ethics, society and law and environmental science
Cannon Beach: Eleanore Whitlock, bachelor’s degree, music.
