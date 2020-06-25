The following students have graduated from college:
Oregon State University
Corvallis
Astoria: Alexander J. Autio, honors, bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, marketing; Emmanuel A. Goicochea, bachelor’s degree, digital communication arts; Jiadi He, bachelor’s degree, physics; Victoria E. Kee, bachelor’s degree, cum laude, fisheries and wildlife sciences; Justin A. Litwin, master’s degree, horticulture; Isabella C. Mallares, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Jacob C. Neilson, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Ryan A. Simpson, bachelor’s degree, forestry; Christopher A. Stevens, bachelor’s degree, electrical and computer engineering; Miguel A. Velasco, bachelor’s degree, environmental sciences; Clay R. Williams, bachelor’s degree, philosophy.
Clatskanie: Chase A. Berg, bachelor’s degree, civil engineering, bachelor’s degree, forest engineering; Geoffrey D. Deanhardt, bachelor’s degree, natural resources; Maisy L. Horness, bachelor’s degree, kinesiology; Makenzie T. Jahn, bachelor’s degree, cum laude, design and innovation management; Kierra S. Kallunki, bachelor’s degree, biohealth sciences; Jonathan C. Kaminski, bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, mechanical engineering; Taelor E. Kay, bachelor’s degree, biology; Jessica L. Mullins, bachelor’s degree, bioengineering.
Gearhart: Josiah I. Sigler, bachelor’s degree, construction engineering management, bachelor’s degree, economics.
Hammond: Maggie L. Cote, bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, biohealth sciences.
Seaside: Taylor M. Garhofer, bachelor’s degree, animal sciences; Rachel M. Stahly, bachelor’s degree, cum laude, speech communication; Brittany A. West, bachelor’s degree, magna cum Laude, forestry.
Vernonia: Andrea A. Lezama, bachelor’s degree, psychology; Dylan J. Taylor, bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, education, bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, liberal studies; Sarah R. Wagner, bachelor’s degree, speech communication.
Warrenton: Maria L. Goyena, bachelor’s degree, marketing; Morgan L. Streeter, bachelor’s degree, business administration; Christine G. Tapales, bachelor’s degree, magna cum laude, psychology.
