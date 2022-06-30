The following students have graduated from college:

George Fox University

Newberg

Astoria: Haley Landwehr, bachelor's degree, elementary education; Anne-Marie Serres, master's degree, teaching.

Seaside: Niquilla Blodgett, bachelor's degree, elementary education; Sarah Eischen, master's degree, business administration.

Warrenton: Gabrielle Brinkman, bachelor's degree, theater; Matthew Burgher, bachelor's degree, organizational communication; Alissa Knight, bachelor's degree, biology.

Oregon Charter Academy

Warrenton: Paige Hipes.

