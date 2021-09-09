Graduates: Sept. 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following students have graduated from college:Eastern Oregon UniversityLa GrandeAstoria: Richard Bennett, Bachelor of Science in health and human performance; Jennifer Bunch, Master of Arts in teaching in secondary education; Kristina Oxford, Bachelor of Science in psychology. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student University College Linfield College Graduate Master Education Date Salt Lake City Master's Degree Governor Utah Bachelor Amber R. Moore Wyoming Laramie Bachelor Of Science In Business Bachelor Of Science Master Of Arts In Teaching Administration Jennifer Bunch Master Of Arts Business Administration Devin Lewis Allen Richard Bennett Kristina Oxford Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty records several new virus deathsBuoy Beer closing kitchen indefinitelyDeath: Sept. 4, 2021County plans booster shot rollout against virusDeath: Sept. 2, 2021County reports three new virus deathsGuest Column: A starvation planOn the North Coast, a collaborative approach to elkCurtailing school activities could speed drop in virus cases, Brown saysAfter a virus death, a disappointment Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.