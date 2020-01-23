Rural Development Initiatives Inc. is presenting "Ready, Set Grant: Warrenton/Astoria 2020," a comprehensive grant writing workshop series in three sessions, in room 310 Towler Hall at Clatsop Community College.
Session 1, "Grant Ready: Setting up for Success," is Feb. 18; Session 2, "Set: Defining the Details," is March 10; and Session 3, "Go: Getting to Work," is March 31. The sessions are held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch provided.
The registration deadline is by the end of the day Feb. 13, and the cost is $129. Scholarships are available, and course credit is offered by the college. For information, and to register, go to conta.cc/3alTo8H
For questions, contact Jessie Katon at jkaton@rdiinc.org or 541-684-9077, ext. 5.
