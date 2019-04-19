OCEAN PARK, Wash. — The Grass Roots Garbage Gang is holding a spring beach cleanup on Saturday. Volunteers are asked to sign in at any of the seven major beach approaches on the Long Beach Peninsula at 9:30 a.m. to pick up supplies.
After the cleanup, there is a soup feed at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane in Ocean Park.
Adopt a Beach groups are also needed. For information, go to ourbeach.org or email join@ourbeach.org
