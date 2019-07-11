Activist group Indivisible North Coast Oregon is calling for the humane treatment of refugees and other immigrants and an end to detention camps during a vigil Friday.
Other “Lights for Liberty Vigil” events are being scheduled worldwide that same evening by activists and coalitions with support from immigrants’ rights organizations and others.
Indivisible North Coast Oregon plans to meet in front of the Clatsop County Courthouse at 8 p.m.
