Mark Gustafson, of Gustafson Logging Company in Astoria, has been named Logger of the Year by the Associated Oregon Loggers Inc. (AOL) president, Jaime Yraguen. “This award is intended to recognize members who have set a good example for the rest of us,” Yraguen said.
Founded by Gustafson’s father in June 1974, Gustafson Logging Company employed Gustafson after he earned a degree in forest engineering from the Oregon State University College of Forestry and completed a 2 1/2-year stint in British Columbia. Originally a small enterprise managed by a close-knit group of family members, there are currently 25 full-time employees plus a full-time log trucking and timber falling operation.
Gustafson Logging Company has received numerous awards and has been recognized for excellence in the industry. Gustafson serves as AOL’s Northwest District representative, and also serves on many community-based boards and commissions that deal with forest management and economic development issues.
