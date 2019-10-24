Volunteer leaders are needed for the 4-H Cloverbud educational program, designed especially for children ages 5 to 8, which helps them learn self-control, build self-confidence, improve decision-making skills, learn social skills and more. There are currently about 20 Cloverbud-aged children waiting for leaders to step forward and help form clubs.
An informational meeting about 4-H leadership for this age group is being held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the 4-H Club House by the Clatsop County Fairgrounds. For information or directions, call the Oregon State University Extension office at 503-325-8573.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.