A free Super Saturday Workshop, open to all 4-H and non-4-H youth, takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds.
A fun-filled day is planned doing hands-on activities while learning at the same time and seeing what 4-H has to offer for youth throughout Clatsop County.
Youths ages 5 to 8 can do various crafts, games and art projects to take home. Youths ages 9-19 can attend classes including shotgun, archery, baking, dogs, arts and crafts, science, hand spinning and more.
Children should dress in layers and wear warm and comfortable shoes for cold, wet weather and physical activities, as there will be some activities held outside.
In lieu of admission fees, donations of nonperishable food for the Clatsop County Food Bank are requested.
Bring a lunch, or lunch is available for $5. Everyone who wants the $5 lunch must RVSP by Wednesday; youths 5 to 8 need to RSVP to attend the event because there are limited spaces.
For information, call Jared Delay at 503-325-8573.
