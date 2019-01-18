SEASIDE — The 4-H Leaders Association is holding a Family Bingo Night fundraiser Saturday at the Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A. The doors open at 6 p.m., and bingo begins at 6:30 p.m. Friends, supporters and the public are welcome to attend.
Ten bingo games cost $10 per person or $30 per family. There are bingo prizes, as well as basket drawings; tickets for the drawings cost $1.
Pulled pork sliders, chips and drinks are available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the general 4-H program. For information, call the Oregon State University Extension office at 503-325-8573.
