Recruitment for the upcoming 4-H year is now open for youth ages 5 to 19 to learn about electricity, engineering, animal science, photography, dogs, horses and more.
A Leadership Club is also offered for youth in grades eight to 12, who can learn to run events, do public speaking and get involved in helping the community. Volunteer adult leaders are also sought to start new clubs.
Clatsop County 4-H has over 400 youth members and 150 adult volunteers who work with youth to teach them project skills and life skills. The projects that can be offered for youth depends on the leaders available. There are currently many youth signed up in archery and Cloverbud (5- to 8-year-olds), but new clubs are needed to accommodate them.
Project areas 4-H would like to offer, if they had leaders, are forestry, art, sewing, videography, horticulture, foods, outdoor science, Lego robotics and welding.
Call the Oregon State University Extension office at 503-325-8573 to see what is involved in starting a 4-H club, or to get signed up as a member.
