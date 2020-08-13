Astorian Charlie Hall, regional vice president of the Oregon FFA Alumni, recently joined a virtual development conference and training, hosted by the national FFA organization for alumni and supporters, to help determine how to better support agricultural education and local FFA chapters.
The conference also allowed alumni members to network and share local visions of innovation with other members across the country. For information, go to ffa.org/alumni or follow the Astoria FFA chapter on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.