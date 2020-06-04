The city of Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission is seeking nominations for the Dr. Edward Harvey Historic Preservation Award, presented to recognize a property owner who has completed exterior restoration or beautification of a building which exemplifies the historical attributes of the building, or the architectural heritage of Astoria.
The work must have been completed within the last two years. Nominations may include residential, commercial, public and other types of buildings, and can be submitted to Tiffany Taylor at ttaylor@astoria.or.us, 503-338-5183, or by mail to Community Development Department, City of Astoria, 1095 Duane St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
Nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. June 10. The commission will consider the nominations at their June 16 meeting, beginning at 5:15 p.m. The awards will be presented by the mayor at the July 6 City Council meeting.
