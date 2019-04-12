WARRENTON — Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is being served from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Warrenton Community Center, 170 S.W. Third St., and includes all-you-can-eat pancakes, plus sausage, eggs and beverages. Admission is $5 for age 12 and older; $3 for ages 6 to 11; and $1 for ages 5 and younger. There are also raffles for gift baskets and more.
The pancakes are prepared by Pig ’N Pancake, and coffee is donated by Starbucks. This event is sponsored by the Warrenton Community Center Advisory Board, and all proceeds support the Warrenton Community Center. For questions or more information, contact April Clark at 503-861-2233.
