Head Start is accepting applications. Community Action Team Head Start provides preschool opportunities for children turning 3 or 4 on or before Sept. 1. There is no cost to attend Head Start for qualifying families.
Family engagement activities are offered frequently. Individualized instruction occurs in the classroom, during meal times and while engaging in outside activities with qualified teachers. Head Start provides home visits as a part of a home-to-school connection to achieve school readiness.
Head Start centers are located in Astoria at 785 Alameda Ave., in Seaside at 1225 Second Ave. and in Warrenton at 200 S.W. Third St. Apply online at nworheadstart.org in English and Spanish. For questions, call 503-556-3736.
