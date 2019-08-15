Coastal Family Health Center is holding a health fair from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Astoria Aquatic Center, 1997 Marine Drive.
The event features pediatric dental screenings and sealants, sports physicals, free food, games, prizes and free swimming.
Children getting dental screenings and sealants or sports physicals must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and have their immunization records on hand.
For information, go to yvfwc.com or call 503-325-8315.
