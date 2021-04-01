Columbia Memorial Hospital is presenting a check for $1,300 each to two Clatsop County organizations, Bergerson Construction and the Cannon Beach Conference Center, which both won the Heart Month AED contest held in February by describing how having an automated external defibrillator would help their organizations.
This is the second year the hospital has held the contest. More than 10 entries were received. The two winners were chosen by the leadership of the WomenHeart group, which meets every month to support women who have or are at-risk for heart disease.