WARRENTON — An event featuring financial adviser Mark Hedeen that was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Pioneer Presbyterian Church was canceled.
Hedeen was expected to talk about charitable giving, tax benefits and estate planning. The event was canceled some time ago because of the coronavirus pandemic but was listed in last Thursday's Community section of The Astorian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.